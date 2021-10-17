Fightful Select has released a report on who the producers were for several matchups and segments from this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FS1. Highlights are below.

-Shawn Daivari was the mastermind of the Happy Talk with Happy Corbin segment.

-The assigned producer for the Seth Rollins’ promo segment was Adam Pearce. Pearce also had his hand in the Bianca belair and Liv Morgan segment that was filmed for Tribute to the Troops.

-Shane “The Hurricane” Helms produced the Queen’s Crown semifinals matchup between Zelina Vega and Carmella.

-Joseph Park, better known as Impact Hall of Famer Abyss, produced the King of the Ring semifinals matchup between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn.