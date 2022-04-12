Veteran WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reportedly missed last night’s RAW due to a medical issue, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE had Rey advertised for a singles match with Veer Mahaan, but Veer ended up defeating Dominik Mysterio, and there was no sign of Rey. Veer’s post-match attack on Dominik led to a stretcher job for the young Mysterio. He then left RAW in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on when Rey will be back in action, but the feud with Veer is expected to continue.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.