WWE officials apparently were not worried about the future of the Hit Row stable when it came to the release of “B-Fab” Briana Brandy.

B-Fab was one of 18 WWE talents released last Thursday night, due to budget cuts, according to the company. Her departure came as a surprise as Hit Row was just called up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, and were set for a babyface push.

In an update, word from within WWE is that officials deemed Hit Row would be “just fine” without B-Fab, according to Ringside News. This led to her departure.

It was also noted that there is no heat on Hit Row, which now consists of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. They are moving forward with the planned babyface push on the blue brand.

It was revealed last week that B-Fab had just signed a new WWE main roster contract, in recent days or weeks, which further adds to the surprise surrounding her release. WWE removed B-Fab’s lyrics from the Hit Row this past Friday on SmackDown as Hit Row came out for a segment with Sami Zayn.

