AEW star Colt Cabana recently spoke to Fightful Select and talked about doing motion capture work for the WWE 2K video games in the past. He credited the video game programmers for putting in moves that fans want to see, even though they’re not used on WWE programming.

Cabana also pointed out specific instances, such as Matt Sydal’s (fka Evan Bourne) version of the Shooting Star Press, Melina’s splits, and the Superman Punch done by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as moves that motion capture artists couldn’t pull off. Adam Pearce and Sonjay Dutt both reportedly tried as well, but there was some unique footwork spots that Reigns does, which were difficult to replicate for the game.

2K often uses former WWE stars and non-WWE talents for motion capture work. Dutt, Pearce, MVP, Luke Hawx, Rebel, TJP and Chris Hero are among those who have worked with Cabana on WWE 2K motion capture work in the past.

The WWE 2K22 video game will be released later this year.

