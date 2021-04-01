As noted, Titus O’Neil is receiving the Warrior Award for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class this year.

There was a lot of fan chatter on why this award didn’t go to Shad Gaspard, who passed away last year in a drowning accident before saving his son. Fightful Select reports that WWE planned to honor Titus last year, but it was never announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing changes to the schedule.

The plans for Titus to be honored were in order well before Shad passed away in May, and Titus’ induction with the Warrior Award was not a slight on Gaspard.

Titus’ connections to the Tampa community played a big role in the timing of the past two years. Titus will also host WrestleMania 37 with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

