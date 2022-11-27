Triple H has been in control of WWE creative since the summertime following the sudden retirement of Vince McMahon, with The Game delivering strong numbers in his first quarter as CCO.

According to Fightful Select, Triple H has also drastically improved the backstage culture of the company. The report states that morale in the WWE locker room is incredibly high, with many finding it much more fun to come to work than under the McMahon era. While there are some talents that are still not being used effectively the creative input and ability to improvise was touted as another reason people are happy with Triple H in charge.

Fightful adds that last year at this time morale for the WWE locker room was at an all-time low as many had lost faith in McMahon’s creative vision. Despite some hiccups, it appears 2023 will be a very strong year creatively for WWE.

