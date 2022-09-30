The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre and WWE’s White Rabbit campaign are reportedly moving a lot of merchandise.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that McIntyre had some momentum earlier this month, perhaps due to WWE Clash at The Castle, as two weeks ago his merchandise was #1 in sales for the company.

The Bloodline is the perennial #1 merchandise mover in WWE these days.

It’s believed that when Bray Wyatt does return to the company, he will immediately go back to being a top seller. We noted last week how WWE released new “special event” merchandise to go with the White Rabbit teasers. Now word is that the White Rabbit merchandise was a hot seller over the past week.

The cryptic campaign has been very effective as a marketing ploy. You can click here for the latest backstage talk on Wyatt and White Rabbit, and you can click here for details on the latest teasers from Monday.

