As we’ve noted, several WWE NXT Superstars have been brought to recent RAW and SmackDown tapings to work dark matches so that officials can get a better look at them, for potential call-ups.

Current plans call for WWE to keep most of the NXT Superstars that worked last week, on the loop through tonight’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view and Monday’s RAW, before they head back to NXT for Tuesday’s show, according to Fightful Select.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown saw Xia Li defeat Aliyah, while Austin Theory teamed with new main roster member Harry Smith to defeat Odyssey Jones and Xyon Quinn.

