WWE reportedly has not offered a new contract to Adam Cole yet.

As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that Cole’s WWE NXT contract is set to expire after SummerSlam later this month. The deal was previously set to expire after the NXT Great American Bash special on July 6, but Cole extended it. He has reportedly agreed to work through SummerSlam Week, and then re-evaluate things.

In an update, word now is that Cole has not been formally offered a new, full-on contract by WWE as of today, according to Fightful Select. However, a source of influence within WWE noted that a new contract offer is “obviously planned.”

It was noted that most people within the company, including Cole, had hoped to keep the contract situation quiet, and it seemed there was an understanding that the situation would be kept close to the vest among those in the know. This goes with the earlier report on some WWE officials being frustrated at the news getting out. It was also reported that the realization of Cole’s contract expiring took a number of WWE executives by surprise as it was believed by some that he was locked in through at least early 2022.

Other people in WWE, when finding out the contract situation, reportedly argued that the contract possibly expiring should be publicized, considering the current competitive nature of the pro wrestling world.

Cole is expected to wrestle Kyle O’Reilly in another match at NXT Takeover 36, which takes place on Sunday, August 22, the day after SummerSlam. That has not been confirmed and there have been other Takeover plans rumored.

