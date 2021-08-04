A new report indicates that WWE officials expect to return to the ThunderDome in the next few weeks as COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the United States.

It was noted by Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam that internally, WWE expects that they will have to return to the Performance Center, or another venue for the ThunderDome, within a few weeks. It was also noted that there’s an internal feeling that SummerSlam “can/will be cancelled” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The feeling is said to be that WWE fully expects they will not be on the road in four weeks time, as there is concern about “how they will be able to proceed in a non-contained environment.”

WWE officials reportedly do not expect another round of lockdowns, but they are fully anticipating bans on mass gatherings to be announced in the coming weeks.

This new report comes after Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported last week that WWE was working on contingency plans in case the pandemic forces more shutdowns. It was noted that WWE has been looking at 6 or 7 venues to potentially run shows out of if the pandemic worsens.

Furthermore, @Wrestlevotes issued an update today, in an apparent response to the Bodyslam report. It was noted that WWE sources say SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 22 is still the plan as we’re now less than three weeks away. It was also said that WWE has had conversations with Vegas officials and Allegiant Stadium reps, and as of this morning, everything remains on track.

We have reached out to WWE for comment on the SummerSlam situation and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay tuned for more on WWE and AEW plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

