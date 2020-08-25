 News on WWE ThunderDome Registration for This Week's SmackDown

As seen in the tweet below, WWE has announced that ThunderDome registration for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will open tomorrow.

Registration won’t be open for long as WWE quickly hit capacity for the first three ThunderDome events this past week.

