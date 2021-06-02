This week’s WWE NXT episode featured the latest MMA-themed vignette for The Diamond Mine.

This week’s vignette for the unknown storyline or concept included the line “Opening Soon,” which gives a bit of insight into what this will be. The promo shows male and female athletes training in a MMA setting.

WWE’s synopsis for the latest Diamond Mine video reads like this: “The Diamond Mine opens soon. NXT is about to learn what Diamond Mine is all about.”

WWE first aired the MMA-themed vignette for The Diamond Mine back in late April. They have since replayed the vignette a few more times, but this week’s promo was a bit different, and included the “Opening Soon” line.

WWE has had plans for The Diamond Mine since at least late 2020 as they filed to trademark the name on December 30.

We noted back in April how the vignette shows athletes using bags with the Fusion X-Cel brand name on them. Fusion X-Cel is a fitness center based out of Ocoee, Florida, which teaches adult and kids MMA, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, fitness kickboxing, group fitness, and personal training. Ocoee is just about 20 minutes from Orlando, where the WWE Performance Center is located. For what it’s worth, Fusion X-Cel also has a pro fight team with several MMA fighters under the brand – Ronoldo “Jacare” Souza, “Platinum” Mike Perry, Alex “Spartan” Nicholson, Alan “Nuguette” Patrick, Julien “J Smoove” Williams, Jorge Patino “Macaco”, Phil “Fresh Prince” Rowe, Rodolfo “Black Belt Hunter” Vieira, Jakob “Bubba” Scheffel, Rafael Souza, Ben “Killa B” Saunders, Cleveland McLean, Thiago “Bananinha” Belo, Lucas Alexander, Matt Ferraiolo, Angel Mercado, Joe “The Party” Penafiel, Rashaun Jackson, and Hannah Goldy.

There is no word on if WWE is bringing a MMA brand to NXT, or if new NXT talents will debut with some sort of fighter gimmicks. However, we should have a better idea of The Diamond Mine soon as they are now using the “Opening Soon” teaser.

Stay tuned for more on The Diamond Mine in NXT. Below is the latest vignette:

