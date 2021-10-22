Regarding WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, word going around today’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh was that the company will return to the country during the first quarter of 2022, but nothing is official.

WWE’s 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority calls for two events to be held per year, through 2028, but there was only one event in 2020 and one event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a video package of highlights from Crown Jewel 2021, which was held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard, along with a new WWE Now episode featuring McKenzie Mitchell recapping the show:

