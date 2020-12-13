At last night’s TripleMania XXVIII pay per view AEW world champion Kenny Omega successfully defended his AAA Mega title over Lardeo Kid in a grueling matchup that saw The Cleaner pick up the win with a mid-rope One-Winged Angel.

During an interview afterwards Omega would call out AAA star Vikingo as the next potential challenger.

See, I’ve been watching, I’ve been watching with an intentful eye. It’s like, ‘Who’s even good enough?’ I will tell you one person who impressed me — Vikingo. He’s very good, I’ve never seen high-flying like his in a long time. So, I respect you. Are you good enough to be a champion? I don’t know, maybe I’d like to find out. Maybe in the future, I don’t know when, but hey, it’s an idea. Do that what you will AAA. I’ll be waiting.

Omega won the Mega championship from Rey Fenix back in 2019, and has even defended it on AEW’s Youtube show DARK. You can see his full comments on Vikingo below.