The next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is set.

During the “season premiere” of WWE Raw on Monday, September 9 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the main event of the show featured a four-way number one contenders match to determine the next challenger for reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

After a hard-fought battle in a match consisting of Braun Strowman, Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne and “Main Event” Jey Uso, it was “Big” Bronson Reed who made a surprise return near the end of the bout that took Strowman out of the picture, and set the stage for Uso to pull off the victory.

With the win, “Main Event” Jey Uso is next in-line for a WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Bron Breakker.

The 9/9 episode of WWE Raw went off-the-air just as Breakker was entering the ring for a stare down with Uso.