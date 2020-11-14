Curt Stallion is the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

This week’s 205th episode of WWE 205 Live saw Stallion win the Fatal 5 Way main event over Ashante “Thee” Adonis, August Grey, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to earn a future title shot against Escobar.

The Fatal 5 Way was the only match to air on this week’s 205 Live show. The match saw interference from Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz. Video from the match can be seen below.

There’s no word yet on when Stallion vs. Escobar will take place, but we will keep you updated.

.@CurtStallion is next in line for an NXT Cruiserweight Title opportunity! 😮#205Live pic.twitter.com/bdgieQqfOF — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 14, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.