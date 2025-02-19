The next challenger for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship is set.

WWE Speed returned at 12/11c on X on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with Zoey Stark vs. Shotzi in the last tournament bout remaining before the next challenger to reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae was decided.

After their one-on-one showdown on the 12/19 episode of the weekly WWE on X digital exclusive program, it was Stark who emerged victorious, earning the next shot at LeRae.

Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship will take place on the Wednesday, February 26, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X.