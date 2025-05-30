The road to TNA Against All Odds 2025 continued on Thursday night.
TNA iMPACT returned with a new episode on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
During the show, The Rascalz defeated The System, First Class and The Aztec Warriors in the opening four-way TNA World Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender match.
With the victory, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz will now move on to challenge The Nemeths duo of Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event.
TNA Against All Odds 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 6.
