The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong are your new #1 contenders to the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT opener saw Fish and Strong defeat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become the new #1 contenders. NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango watched the match from the stage.

There’s no word yet on when Strong and Fish vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango will happen, but it could come at Halloween Havoc on October 28.

Stay tuned for updates on The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango. Below are a few shots from tonight’s opener at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:

We can get behind this version of Mystery Science Theater 3000. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6K56ztXMi2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020

