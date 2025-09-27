The Wyatt Sicks have a new set of challengers for the next defense of their WWE Tag-Team Championships.

During this week’s WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins knocked off Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a number one contenders bout to earn a future shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.

The finish came after Hayes rocked Ford with his First 48, only for Miz to try and steal the spotlight by tagging himself in. That move backfired as Hayes cut him off, opening the door for the Profits to rally. Ford connected with his trademark frog splash on Miz to seal the win. Hayes had the chance to break things up but deliberately chose not to, allowing the three-count to go through.

After the match, The Wyatt Sicks made their presence felt, appearing ominously atop the announce table. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, who currently hold the WWE Tag Team Titles under The Wyatt Sicks banner, now have challengers lined up in The Street Profits.