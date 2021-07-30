ROH’s Kevin Eck issued the following press release on the company website announcing that the annual Champions vs. All Stars 10-man tag will headline the August 14th episode of television. Full details are below.

The 10-man tag match pits World Champion Bandido, World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham and World Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide against a team of all-stars consisting of Jay and Mark Briscoe, EC3, Flip Gordon and Josh Woods.

It will be very interesting to see if the champions can work together, as members of warring factions La Faccion Ingobernable (Lee), The Foundation (Gresham) and Violence Unlimited (Dickinson and Homicide) will be teammates for a night.