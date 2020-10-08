AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT that Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and former tag champion Adam “Hangman” Page will be the next three entrants into the eight-man tournament, with the winner receiving a future opportunity at the AEW championship. These men join the previously announced Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix.

Kenny Omega would later comment on the new entrants in an AEW exclusive. Check it out below.

Your next 3 competitors in the 8-man tournament for the number 1 contendership for the AEW World Championship were announced as

➡️ @RealWardlow

➡️ @ColtCabana

➡️ @theAdamPage

Another competitor @KennyOmegamanX has something to say about it.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/jEkos205tF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

The finals of the tournament will take place at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view.

It was also announced that the team of Miro and Kip Sabian will be in action on next week’s anniversary show.

Check out results to tonight’s Dynamite here.