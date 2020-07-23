 Next Week's AEW Dynamite To Run Live, Kenny Omega Comments On Next Tag Title Challengers

The official AEW Twitter account has announced that next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT will run live and feature yet another pay per view worthy card. Last night’s show was taped following the end of Fight for the Fallen, with parts of the previous specials Fyter Fest also being taped. Check it out below.

Superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on he and partner Hangman Page’s next tag title defenders in The Dark Order. Omega writes, “These guys aren’t above targeting mothers and make Canadian wrestlers seem like weirdos. That’s just not gonna do in my books.”

