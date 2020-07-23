Next Week’s AEW Dynamite To Run Live, Kenny Omega Comments On Next Tag Title Challengers

The official AEW Twitter account has announced that next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT will run live and feature yet another pay per view worthy card. Last night’s show was taped following the end of Fight for the Fallen, with parts of the previous specials Fyter Fest also being taped. Check it out below.
Next week #AEWDynamite is LIVE, and we have a PPV worthy match card set!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yYtpCg2YLh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
Superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on he and partner Hangman Page’s next tag title defenders in The Dark Order. Omega writes, “These guys aren’t above targeting mothers and make Canadian wrestlers seem like weirdos. That’s just not gonna do in my books.”
These guys aren’t above targeting mothers and make Canadian wrestlers seem like weirdos. That’s just not gonna do in my books. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q6EBkGhTlg
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 23, 2020
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Reported Issues Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross and Taz Say WWE Insults Fan’s Intelligence, Talk Acknowledging WWE Backgrounds In AEW
- Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Current State of Pro Wrestling
- Promoters Have Tried to Get Monty Brown to Come Out of Retirement – Does He Have Interest?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown