Next Week’s AEW Dynamite To Run Live, Kenny Omega Comments On Next Tag Title Challengers

The official AEW Twitter account has announced that next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT will run live and feature yet another pay per view worthy card. Last night’s show was taped following the end of Fight for the Fallen, with parts of the previous specials Fyter Fest also being taped. Check it out below.

Next week #AEWDynamite is LIVE, and we have a PPV worthy match card set!

Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yYtpCg2YLh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

Superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on he and partner Hangman Page’s next tag title defenders in The Dark Order. Omega writes, “These guys aren’t above targeting mothers and make Canadian wrestlers seem like weirdos. That’s just not gonna do in my books.”