Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will now be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, following the cancellation of the originally scheduled venue. The show was initially set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, but that booking was cancelled.

WWE confirmed the venue change during this week’s episode of NXT.

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, you can check out the updated lineup for the May 25th episode of NXT Battleground below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks Lorenzo

* Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank vs. The Culling

Ricky Saints is set to defend the NXT North American Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s show by Ava, confirming that Saints will face Ethan Page in a title match next Tuesday.

The match was prompted by a confrontation earlier in the night. While Saints was at the commentary desk watching a Triple Threat match between Sean Legacy, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Je’Von Evans to determine the next title contender, Page launched a surprise attack on him. As security worked to separate the two, Legacy secured the victory in the ring. Despite Legacy’s win, tensions boiled over backstage, where Saints and Page argued in front of Ava. Saints agreed to defend his title against Page, and Ava used her authority to make the match official, despite Legacy earning a title shot.

As of now, this is the only match announced for next week’s episode, which will air live on The CW and stream internationally on Netflix.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, OTM was victorious in their return.

Lucian Price and Bronco Nima competed in their first match on NXT TV since January, dominating Chase U’s Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors to get the win.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Joe Hendry and Trick Williams clashed in a musical showdown on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, setting the stage for their high-stakes match at NXT Battleground this Sunday.

Earlier in the night, Williams dropped a rap diss aimed at Hendry, mocking him as an “Average Joe.” Later, Hendry closed the show with a full concert performance, complete with video footage showing Williams and Carmelo Hayes negotiating with a haunted house at NXT Halloween Havoc. In his song, Hendry escalated the rivalry by calling Williams “Melo’s b*tch,” provoking an angry response.

Williams stormed out, and after a heated exchange, managed to land a cheap shot. But as he went for the Trick Shot, Hendry shattered a guitar over his knee, leaving Williams writhing in pain as Hendry stood tall to end the show.

The two will face off this Sunday at NXT Battleground, where Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship. The event streams live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.