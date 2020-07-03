Next WWE NXT UK Episode Announced, Look Back at The Great American Bash

– Next Thursday’s special edition of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature a look back at various NXT UK Superstars wrestling on American soil.

You can click here for the latest update on the brand coming out of this week’s mandatory conference call with Triple H and the crew.

– Below is a look back at Night One of the NXT Great American Bash.

Next week’s Great American Bash finale will feature the NXT TV return of Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Drake Maverick in a six-man match, plus the big Winner Takes All main event between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

