WWE is building to a title match between Rhea Ripley and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

As seen below, last night’s NXT show on the USA Network featured video packages with both competitors issuing warnings to the other. Ripley also taunted Shirai after the show.

Shirai issued the challenge early in the show, noting that she wants Ripley one-on-one as she is not afraid of anything. Ripley accepted the challenge but the match has not been officially announced as of this writing. Ripley said she’s had her eye on Shirai and the title since losing it earlier this year. She also said Shirai claims to be afraid of nothing, but she is afraid of losing the title. Ripley also promised to end 2020 the same way she did in 2019, as champion.

Be careful what you wish for. 👹 https://t.co/Uf15i719nJ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 5, 2020

