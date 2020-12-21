Auburn Wire is reporting that NFL Hall of Famer and former WCW wrestler Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.

Greene began his professional football career in 1985 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but would go on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers before finishing his career back with the Panthers. In that time he recorded over 160 sacks, was a five-time pro-bowler and two-time all pro. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Greene shifted to pro-wrestling in the mid-90s, working primarily in WCW and feuded with the likes of the Four Horseman, as well as fellow football star Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. In 1997 he would team with Flair and Roddy Piper to defeat the NWO at that year’s Slamboree pay per view, a big moment in his rasslin career.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the family and friends of the departed. Rest in power Sack Master.