Some great news for Steve McMichael.

The NFL legend, who won a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears in 1985 and later made a career wrestling in WCW, is to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Mongo” had two First-Team All-Pro selections, two Second-Team All-Pro nods, and a pair of appearances at the Pro Bowl. His dominance on the field was evident, leading the Bears with 11.5 sacks in his memorable season of 1988. His impressive tally of 92.5 career sacks with the Bears secures him a prestigious second spot in franchise history, trailing only the legendary Richard Dent.

However, Mong’s life hit a snag in August 2023, when he faced a critical health scare, landing him in the ICU due to sepsis and pneumonia. Battling against the relentless onslaught of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Michael had been confronting the ailment since his diagnosis in January 2021.

In WCW Mongo became a member of the Four Horseman group, and later transitioned into a charismatic commentator on WCW Nitro. He was a former United States Champion. Wrestling Headlines would like to congratulate the football legend on this incredible honor.