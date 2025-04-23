Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a celebrated NFL veteran and former WCW United States Champion, is now entering hospice care, it was reported today.

McMichael’s professional football career spanned from 1980 to 1994, during which he played for the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers. He played a key role in the Chicago Bears’ dominant Super Bowl XX victory in January 1986 and remains one of the franchise’s most beloved figures.

After hanging up his cleats, McMichael transitioned to professional wrestling. He made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania XI as part of Lawrence Taylor’s entourage during Taylor’s match against Bam Bam Bigelow. Later that year, McMichael joined WCW as part of the Monday Nitro commentary team alongside Tony Schiavone and Eric Bischoff.

Managed by his then-wife Debra, McMichael feuded with Jeff Jarrett, eventually capturing the WCW United States Championship from him at Clash of the Champions XXXV. He also faced fellow NFL standouts like Kevin Greene and Reggie White in a series of celebrity matchups. Later, he had a brief rivalry with Goldberg and was part of the reformed Four Horsemen when Ric Flair returned in late 1998. McMichael stepped away from the ring in 1999.

McMichael made a brief return to the wrestling world in 2008, appearing as a special guest referee at TNA’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view during a Monster’s Ball tag team match featuring Beer Money Inc., LAX, Team 3D, and the team of Abyss & Matt Morgan.

In 2021, McMichael publicly revealed his diagnosis with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), which has since severely impacted his health. When he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was unable to attend the ceremony due to his condition. Instead, his bronze bust was unveiled at his home, with family and close friends by his side.