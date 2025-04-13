Could Tom Brady be in the house later this month when WWE comes to the official stadium for the NFL team he is part owner of for their annual two-night WrestleMania premium live event?

Ahead of this coming week’s WrestleMania 41 annual showcase event from WWE at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, a team Tom Brady is part owner of, the legendary quarterback spoke with FOX News.

During the discussion, Brady was asked about the possibility of making an appearance at WWE’s biggest shows of the year on April 19 and April 20, to which he claimed he might.

“I may be there,” a smiling Brady replied. “But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

At WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, PA. last year, NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles got involved in a match, providing an assist for WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

The previous year in 2023, San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle got involved in The Miz’s match at WrestleMania 39.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/19 and 4/20 for the best WrestleMania 41 results coverage on the web!