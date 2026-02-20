Several top wrestling stars are firing back after NFL legend Tom Brady took a shot at the business.

Brady recently raised eyebrows during a conversation with Logan Paul, where he referred to professional wrestling as “cute” while discussing athleticism. The comment didn’t sit well with many in the wrestling world, and a number of prominent names have since responded (see video below).

Among them was Drew McIntyre, who dismissed Brady’s take as uninformed rather than offensive.

“I don’t get annoyed, it just comes from a place of ignorance,” McIntyre said.

Paul Heyman offered a more pointed reaction, taking aim at Brady’s legacy in the process.

“What’s Tom Brady done? He’s thrown a football across a field that was caught by Gronkowski. Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserves the credit. But, Tom Brady? [Nope.]”

Not to be outdone, CM Punk delivered a characteristically sharp response with a bit of humor mixed in.

“What’s wrong with cute? I’m cute, Tom.”

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze challenged Brady to experience the ring firsthand.

“I would love to see Tom Brady step in and see what it actually is and see how cute he actually thinks it is. As you know, it is tough.”

Meanwhile, powerhouse Oba Femi had a blunt message for anyone who thinks the sport is soft.

“Those who think it’s cute and it’s fluffy and it’s sweet and stuff, you can come and try and lace up some boots. Then, let’s watch you puke.”