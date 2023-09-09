The partnership between the NFL and CMLL continues to blossom.

Several famous NFL mascots appeared at last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular Show, where they were featured in the main event. Miles of the Denver Broncos, Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams & Rowdy of the Dallas Cowboys joined the team of Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Atlantis Jr for their match against the team of Titan, Templario & Guerrero Maya Jr, who were joined by Big Red of the Arizona Cardinals, Raider Rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders & KC Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL y CMLL unidos! Las mascotas de los equipos que han participado en la exhibición de esta noche llegan junto a los luchadores que representan a estas agrupaciones para el turno estelar. 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO: https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U. pic.twitter.com/9q9kXY3Sw5 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 9, 2023

CMLL will return the favor to the NFL as several top company stars will be attendance for the October 22nd Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers game from Empower Field in Mexico.