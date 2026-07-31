Micah Parsons is making his way to WWE SmackDown.

WWE’s SummerSlam go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown will take place on July 31 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and it will feature a special guest in attendance.

Ahead of the show, WWE shared a video message across its social media platforms from NFL star Micah Parsons (see video below). In the clip, the Green Bay Packers linebacker revealed that he and his son will be at SmackDown for the event.

WWE also acknowledged Parsons’ appearance in a post accompanying the video.

“We can’t wait to see Packers star LB Micah Parsons at SmackDown in Green Bay tomorrow,” the announcement read.

The July 31 episode of SmackDown is set to serve as the final stop before SummerSlam and will feature Giulia vs. Lash Legend in the final qualifier for the Interim Women’s Championship Ladder Match, The War Raiders defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against Damian Priest & R-Truth, as well as a face-to-face confrontation between Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and challenger Cody Rhodes ahead of their SummerSlam title clash.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.