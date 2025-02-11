WWE action got off to a hot start inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. on Monday night. During the WWE Main Event taping held before the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on February 10, 2025, Penta defeated Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under in singles action in one of two matches taped for this week’s episode.

After the match, Penta was joined in the ring by NFL star Tight End of the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle, who was also wearing a Penta mask. He did the “Cero Miedo” three fingers down pose alongside Penta, and then took the mask off and embraced with the rising WWE Superstar.

The other bout taped in Nashville, TN. on 2/10 for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event is Zoey Stark vs. Maxxine Dupri, which Stark won via pinfall.

George Kittle jumped in to celebrate with Penta tonight at WWE Main Event before #WWERaw! 🔥🔥🔥@gkittle46 🤝 @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/xeDsGlCbqo — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025