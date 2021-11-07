One of today’s NFL matchups saw the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs showing off his game cleats that had the AEW logo on them. The promotion later tweeted about Diggs’ giving them a shout out. Check it out below.

Top superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to wish Tony Schiavone a happy birthday. The American Nightmare writes, “Getting this man back in the booth for wrestling was a legit gift – the legend! Happy Birthday @tonyschiavone24. Let it be filled with love and light.”