NFL superstar Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his decision to wear cleats with the AEW logo during his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a contest that Diggs and the Bills ended up losing 9-6. Read why he decided to wear the cleats below.

He said it was a nod to the Jaguars because their Senior VP of Football Technology and Analytics is AEW President Tony Khan:

“It’s also because of where I was and where we played the game. I’m a little bit of both. It’s a big rivalry. I try not to pick a side. Show a little love, it won’t hurt anyone.”

Says he’s a huge wrestling fan and loved the Attitude Era:

“I’m a huge wrestling fan. I was definitely a bigger fan when I was younger. My grandfather loved wrestling and he started me up so I will always have a little place in my heart for him. I was a WWE guy growing up so I spent a lot of time watch The Hardy Boyz, Booker T, Triple H, Steve Austin. I watched a lot of wrestling growing up. It kind of broke my heart when I found out it wasn’t as real as I thought it was.”

On the passionate Bills fans, who are known as Bills Mafia:

“I guess that’s something that followed me. I was always a fan favorite and look at me now. I need to go through a table soon and be part of the Mafia for real.”

