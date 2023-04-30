Travis Kelce is interested in making an appearance in WWE.

The superstar tight end, who won his second NFL Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, spoke with TMZ Sports about this possibility. Kelce states that he’s spoken with former two-time WWE Champion The Miz about making a cameo happen, adding that he loved watching fellow NFL star George Kittle mix it up at WrestleMania 39.

We got to. We have to eventually figure it. My guy, George Kittle is at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right. It was awesome to see him go nuts. I have to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it. Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition.

Kelce went viral when he called Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Karma Singh Pureval a jabroni after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship game to go to the Super Bowl. You can see that clip and his full interview below.

“KNOW YOUR ROLE AND SHUT YOUR MOUTH… YOU JABRONI!” -Travis Kelce to the mayor of Cincinnati 😂 pic.twitter.com/fRjed3wLRT — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 30, 2023

