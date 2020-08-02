NHL Honors Titus O’Neil As Community Hero In Their #WeSkateForBlackLives Campaign

WWE star and company ambassador Titus O’Neil was honored by the NHL during last night’s Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Qualifiers opener, where the league recognized O’Neil as a community hero as apart of their #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign. The former tag champion would later take to Twitter and write, “I’m Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHLduring the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign.”
I’m Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHL during the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign ❤️ #WINNING pic.twitter.com/faJIwrwliY
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 2, 2020
O’Neil was also a finalist for the ESPN Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award earlier this year, and was named 2020 Citizen of the Year by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. He recently partnered up with Batista for the “Love Walk” that took place with Tampa officials and representatives.
