The announcements keep rolling in for Maple Leaf Pro.

On Saturday, an NHL legend was announced for the relaunch of the Canadian-based promotion led by former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.

Legendary NHL enforcer Darren McCarty will be appearing at the MLP: Forged In Excellence two-night event scheduled for October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The show will feature a number of AEW and TNA stars competing in the two-night shows on 10/19 and 10/20.