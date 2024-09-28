The announcements keep rolling in for Maple Leaf Pro.
On Saturday, an NHL legend was announced for the relaunch of the Canadian-based promotion led by former TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.
Legendary NHL enforcer Darren McCarty will be appearing at the MLP: Forged In Excellence two-night event scheduled for October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
The show will feature a number of AEW and TNA stars competing in the two-night shows on 10/19 and 10/20.
BREAKING: Legendary NHL Enforcer @DarrenMcCarty4 is headed to #MLPForgedInExcellence in Windsor, Ontario!
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 28, 2024