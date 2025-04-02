– The National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils are scheduled to host a special “WWE Night” at their upcoming game against the Boston Bruins. The NHL showdown between the Devils and Bruins featuring “WWE Night” takes place next Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

– WrestleMania pre-show matches were released in a special video compilation added to the official WWE Vault YouTube channel this week.

– A&E’s official YouTube channel released a new video this week that shows WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley’s quest to reclaim iconic memorabilia from the debut episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” continued on Wednesday morning. The official WWE YouTube channel released the complete Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior champion versus champion showdown from the main event of WrestleMania VI, which comes in at number 15 on the list.