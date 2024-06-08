Nia Jax has found herself on the wrong end of a number of embarrassing moments caught on camera throughout her years in WWE.

On Friday night, she added another one to the list.

During the WWE SmackDown Lowdown post-show for the June 7, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY., “Queen” Nia Jax addressed her backstage segment, which is already serving as fodder for jokes on social media.

Jax was featured on the 6/7 show in a backstage segment where Tiffany Stratton approached her with the idea of joining forces and becoming a duo that would be unstoppable. Afterwards, Jax was confronted by Michin, who proceeded to throw a drink in her face. Jax tried to make her pay for it, launching her over a nearby table, however every time she attempted to stand up to add to the attack, Jax would slip and fall due to the drink that splashed all over the floor.

“I don’t know what her problem is,” Jax said of Michin during the 6/7 SmackDown Lowdown show. “She keeps getting in my face, probably because she’s jealous that I am the Queen of the Ring and she’s just a little peasant. With a gallon of coffee where I’m slipping. There should have been a red carpet at my feet.”

Jax continued, “You know, if Tiffany really wants to team up with me, she would have been proactive and had a red carpet at my feet so I wouldn’t have slipped. Whatever. At the end of the day, Michin deserves a good butt whoopin’ and I’m ready to give it to her.”

Check out the complete episode of SmackDown Lowdown via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.