Nia Jax says she got the wrestling bug back after her surprise appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The former champion discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she explains that she wasn’t in “full-time” ring shape for her Rumble cameo since it was only booked as a one-off appearance. She also admits that she was unsure of herself prior to the return.

So I had just agreed to do the (Royal) Rumble and so, but you know, the unsurety of myself right now, I wasn’t in the best shape and I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time because it takes a lot to come back full-time. We know it. It’s not just something like, oh hey, I’m gonna hit the gym for a couple of months and be in it. It’s a whole process and so I wasn’t expecting to come back full-time at the Rumble.

Jax states that once she hit the ring and felt the roar of the crowd the desire to become a full-time wrestler again rushed back to her. She states that adding to the WWE women’s division would be something she is interested in doing.

I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like, ouu, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you, you know? I was breathing super hard before I went out and you know, Kasama (WWE producer) was backstage helping me breathe through it and I had a bunch of the guys come by and give me a hug and so when my music hit, that feeling of, oh sh*t, what the hell was I thinking? Let’s go. I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble which I was like, ah, maybe coming back would be a cool thing. I mean, if the people do remember me and the only thing I’d wanna do is to come back and help anybody out I could. I would love to add to the division. It would be something that I would love to do.

Mickie James was brought up in Jax’s interview. She says that the former Knockouts Champion has given her so many tips on psychology that she never knew about.

Mickie (James) coming back and Mickie giving me psychology crap that I’ve never known, you know? Teaching me things that I never knew and getting in the ring with her, that was so amazing to me in my career that I’m like, if I have any kind of that knowledge that people would love to have, I would love to give and you know, whatever I could do. So, I don’t know, I don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)