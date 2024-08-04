Nia Jax is your new WWE Women’s Champion.

Jax, who earned the opportunity by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament earlier this year, defeated Bayley on this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event. The match took an interesting turn when Tiffany Stratton ran out and teased cashing-in her Money In The Bank briefcase, but Bayley fought her off. Jax took advantage of the distraction, hit a series of powerbombs, then two banzai drops to pick-up the victory.

NIA JAX WINS THE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP. THREE NEW CHAMPIONS IN A ROW From not even being in the company this time last year to improving a TON and becoming champion. IS TIFFY GONNA CASH IN THOUGH? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7rTb7YWG1u — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) August 4, 2024

This ends Bayley’s reign, which began back at WrestleMania XL. You can follow our full coverage of SummerSlam here.