WWE superstar Nia Jax recently spoke with Sportskeeda about her return to the company and how she’s happy they get to see this vicious side of her. Here is what she had to say.

It’s been incredible. I’m actually happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around, I wasn’t as focused, and I was in a different mindset. Now I’m in a better place. So it’s been really good. I’m actually loving the fact that there’s new talent that I haven’t got to work with that I get to work with now. So this has been cool.

