Pro-wrestling star Nia Jax has revealed her new ring name following her WWE release.

The former two-time women’s tag champion and one-time Raw women’s champion will now be wrestling as Lina Fanene, and has changed all of her social media channels to showcase that new moniker.

Fanene last wrestled for WWE on the September 20th edition of Monday Night Raw. Rumors had circulated that her release from the company was due to her COVID-19 vaccination status, something she says was never discussed with her. She was on a mental health leave at the time.

