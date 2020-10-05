WWE women’s tag champion Nia Jax issued a short statement on Twitter shortly after last night’s NXT Takeover 31 special to reveal that she and Shayna Baszler will be appearing on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Jax writes, “Guess who is going to be on #RAW tomorrow night, kicking some ASH, retaining some titles, with a fresh weave and looking DAMN GOOD! I’ll give you a hint…NOT my tag partner. I mean, she will be there, but she won’t have a fresh weave.”

Jax and Baszler have been off of television for the last few weeks as a safety protocol for WWE’s minor COVID-19 outbreak. They were set to defend their tag titles at the Clash of Champions pay per view against the Riott Squad before getting their match pulled to quarantine. Check out Jax’s tweet below.