Nia Jax is very happy about her physical transformation.

The former WWE star and multi-time women’s champion took to Twitter to throw praise to Charlotte Flair, who she credits for helping her get into better shape over the last six months. Jax reveals that she approached The Queen at her wedding and inquired about wanting to lose some weight, a decision that she now says is paying off.

Jax writes, “Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight”. @MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman.” Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs. Sends me killer workouts and motivates me.”

Jax has since been showered with compliments, including from the likes of WWE legend Summer Rae.

Omg girl amazing!! As long as you feel good & are happy ❤️❤️ go girl go! — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) April 16, 2023

