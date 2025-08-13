Joe Hendry scored a victory over Charlie Dempsey on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The TNA star faced Dempsey in a match stemming from last week’s setup, with both men showcasing plenty of technical wrestling exchanges. In the end, Hendry sealed the win with the Standing O.

Nia Jax kicked off this week’s episode of WWE NXT with a hard-fought victory over Lash Legend. In a physical battle, Legend pushed Jax to her limits, but the former WWE Women’s Champion turned the tide by countering a top-rope powerbomb into an Annihilator. Jax then delivered a second Annihilator to seal the win.

During a recent appearance on the “Club 520” podcast, Jacob Fatu praised IShowSpeed for the way he took Bron Breakker’s spear during the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Fatu jokingly added that Travis Scott should experience one himself, referencing the rapper’s controversial slap to Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Fatu said,

“Shout out to Speed. Bro did a back flip and went like this [celebrating] and got his ass tore down, for real. Travis Scott, man, his a*s should get speared too. I’m gonna spear your a*s. It wasn’t even a punch [to Cody Rhodes], he hit him with a [straight palm], you know what I mean? Nah, but Bron Breaker murdered [Speed] though. [Breakker] different. They asked him at ComicCon, my cousin Jey Uso, they said, ‘Hey, who spears harder?’ I mean, he took out Jey this past Monday, took him and Roman out.”

You can check out the updated lineup for the August 24th WWE NXT: Heatwave event below:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans OR Trick Williams

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance

* Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* Street Fight: Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

* Fatal Instinct vs. The Elegance Brand

* Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe face-to-face

* Ethan Page & Chelsea Green seek a Peace Treaty with Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele