– Nia Jax is denying rumors that she has been out of action from WWE for the past several weeks due to injury. She responded to the following post on X to kill the rumors.

Nope she’s not, i asked her — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) April 6, 2025

– Every wrestler cares about their rating in video games like WWE 2K25. Cody Rhodes says so. “The American Nightmare” spoke about the subject during a recent interview on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker.

“I think anytime you’re compared in the space of a Roman — Roman is truly just a breathtaking, unbelievably talented, amazing performer,” Rhodes began. “To be able to get there, and also to be able to have just returned to WWE essentially, in this four-year span, and knock that out that’s incredible.”

Rhodes continued, “But also it sets the pressure for next year. 2K’s putting out a game every year. Where does that number go? If you have a wrestler sitting on your couch, when you do a podcast within a podcast, and they tell you they don’t care about the number, you can go ahead and chalk it off and say, like, that’s a liar. They’re lying. Every wrestler cares about the numbers. The same with that silly magazine that comes out. God bless it. Everyone cares about their number. That’s a thing. If you find one that doesn’t, they’re either in the Hall of Fame already, or they’re just lying.”

