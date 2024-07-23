A new report spells good news for Nia Jax.

According to WRKD Wrestling on X (Twitter), WWE officials are quite happy with Jax’s improved performance ever since she returned to the company back in 2023. The former women’s champion was this year’s Queen of the Ring winner, and will challenge Bayley for the title at SummerSlam. While not exactly spelled out, WRKD does state that Jax is expected to be “rewarded” for her improvement, which could mean another title run. However, that is not all the report reveals.

Tiffany Stratton, who won this year’s Money In The Bank matchup, is also reportedly going to “reap the rewards” for her work. Whether that means a cash-in on Jax, or a cash-in in general remains to be seen.

